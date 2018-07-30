Kruz Newz: Another Hollywood CEO Accused of Sexual Misconduct

CBS Chairman and CEO Les Moonves is the latest Hollywood bigwig to be accused of sexual misconduct. Six women told The New Yorker that he sexually harassed them. The CBS board of directors is supposed to meet today to discuss the allegations

CBS Board to Meet on Les Moonves’s Role After Misconduct Allegations https://t.co/4QSRlRKgdi — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 30, 2018

“A sexual assault, and then I was fired.” 6 women accuse Les Moonves, CBS chief and titan of television, of sexual misconduct and retaliation—and dozens more describe a culture of impunity across his company. My 8 month @newyorker investigation: https://t.co/QjBFXY3870 — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) July 27, 2018

