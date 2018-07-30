5 reads Leave a comment
CBS Chairman and CEO Les Moonves is the latest Hollywood bigwig to be accused of sexual misconduct. Six women told The New Yorker that he sexually harassed them. The CBS board of directors is supposed to meet today to discuss the allegations
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Join Us At The Buzz Back To School Supply Give-A-Way In Fort Worth On August 18th!
- J. Cole Weekend in Vegas Sweepstakes
- Kruz Newz: Another Hollywood CEO Accused of Sexual Misconduct
- Kruz Newz: Should the City of Austin Change Its Name?
- Kruz Newz: Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame Star Will NOT be Removed!
- Happy Birthday Ice JJ Fish: Here’s What The Viral Star Is Up To Now
- DFW Local Music: Mo3 “Errybody” [Audio]
- It Just Keep Callin’ Me: Kendrick Lamar And 14 Other Top Crackheads In TV & Film
- 2 Men Arrested After Robbing Ft. Worth Family Dollar [VIDEO]
- Twitter Raves About Kendrick Lamar’s “Power” Acting Debut
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
49 photos Launch gallery
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
1. Erykah BaduSource:Getty 1 of 49
2. Owen WilsonSource:Getty 2 of 49
3. Grant HillSource:Getty 3 of 49
4. Post MaloneSource:Getty 4 of 49
5. Pam OliverSource:Getty 5 of 49
6. Kirk FranklinSource:Getty 6 of 49
7. Trip LeeSource:Getty 7 of 49
8. C.J. MilesSource:Getty 8 of 49
9. Paige HurdSource:Getty 9 of 49
10. Melinda GatesSource:Getty 10 of 49
11. Cuban DollSource:Getty 11 of 49
12. Yella BeezySource:Radio One 12 of 49
13. Dennis RodmanSource:Getty 13 of 49
14. LaMarcus AldridgeSource:Getty 14 of 49
15. Lil TwistSource:Getty 15 of 49
16. Chris BoshSource:Getty 16 of 49
17. Jill Marie JonesSource:Getty 17 of 49
18. Tim BrownSource:Getty 18 of 49
19. Vanilla IceSource:Getty 19 of 49
20. David and Tamela MannSource:Getty 20 of 49
21. UsherSource:Getty 21 of 49
22. Selena GomezSource:Getty 22 of 49
23. The D.O.C.Source:Radio One 23 of 49
24. Jessica SimpsonSource:Getty 24 of 49
25. Luke WilsonSource:Getty 25 of 49
26. DSR (Dirty South Rydaz)Source:Courtesy 26 of 49
27. Dorrough MusicSource:Getty 27 of 49
28. Kelly ClarksonSource:Getty 28 of 49
29. Nick JonasSource:Getty 29 of 49
30. Von MillerSource:Getty 30 of 49
31. Lil' WillSource:Getty 31 of 49
32. Demi LovatoSource:Getty 32 of 49
33. Ernie BanksSource:Getty 33 of 49
34. Brandi MaxiellSource:Getty 34 of 49
35. Clayton KershawSource:Getty 35 of 49
36. Lil Ronny MothaFSource:Getty 36 of 49
37. The Dixie ChicksSource:Getty 37 of 49
38. Charlie BlackmonSource:Getty 38 of 49
39. Solo LucciSource:Courtesy RCA Records 39 of 49
40. Lane GarrisonSource:Getty 40 of 49
41. Trapboy FreddySource:Radio One 41 of 49
42. Ashlee SimpsonSource:Getty 42 of 49
43. Fat PimpSource:CS 43 of 49
44. Matthew StaffordSource:Getty 44 of 49
45. Go YayoSource:Radio One 45 of 49
46. B-Hamp46 of 49
47. Don Chief47 of 49
48. Yung Nation48 of 49
49. Camp ZerooSource:Radio One 49 of 49
comments – add yours