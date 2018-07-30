CLOSE
Kruz Newz: Another Hollywood CEO Accused of Sexual Misconduct

CBS Chairman and CEO Les Moonves is the latest Hollywood bigwig to be accused of sexual misconduct. Six women told The New Yorker that he sexually harassed them.  The CBS board of directors is supposed to meet today to discuss the allegations

CBS , CEO , Les Moonves , Sexual Miscoduct

