CLOSE
Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Don’t Panic! They’re Just Planets

9 reads
Leave a comment

Why do people freak out or think it’s some sort of witch craft going on when they hear about zodiac signs and horoscopes? Looking into a starry sky is indeed a magical phenomenon, but our planet and our solar system are definitely alive and growing faster than ever. Traces of astrology go back thousands of years and can be observed in more ways than just our birthdays but in the weather, fertility patterns, and family characteristics.

Long story short, I really enjoy exploring planetary alignments and look at it as a science, not a religion or a map to living a better life. So don’t think too hard about it; learn something new about how our galaxy works and get some motivation while you’re at it.

Here’s yesterday’s + today since I forgot to post- ENJOY! (p.s. scroll past the advertisement below if there’s one there SMH)

Jul 25, 2018 – “If I could, I would go back and undo it.” Mercury’s retrograde often offers the chance to do just that – fix something because you understand or see an element you missed the first time. Today’s square between the sun and unpredictable Uranus adds to the equation in a positive way. While you may have been temporarily blindsided, things happen that turn circumstances for the better. (Take notes. You might need to revisit the situation in September.)

Tonight’s sextile between the moon and kindly Jupiter accents sincerity and real values. Singles experience attracting and being attracted. If looking, you may find someone worthy of your friendship and possibly even love.

 

 

Jul 26, 2018 – The sun and serious, capable Saturn help to resolve the opposition and rivalry created by the aspect with challenging Mars. Retrograde Mars suggests the same argument offered so many times before that everyone knows each other’s thoughts and words. Today, thorough, thoughtful, and slow is the pace of the game and why resolution is the result.

Synchronously, this helps avoid repeating previous actions as day segues into night. Things are crystal clear, for all practical purposes, under the Capricorn moon. It is a day to send messages loud and clear (but sans the loud part).

 

Brought to you by Horoscope.com

Horoscope , Planets , Stars , Zodiac

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Don’t Panic! They’re Just Planets

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
24 items
6LACK’s Summer Jamz 21 Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]
 9 hours ago
07.26.18
Cuteness Overload: Beyonce, Blue Ivy And The Twins…
 11 hours ago
07.25.18
Faith Evans Now Has A Stevie J Tattoo…
 17 hours ago
07.25.18
You’ll Never Guess Who’s Joining The ‘Power’ Cast…
 18 hours ago
07.25.18
L Boogie TBD: 6 Stages Of Grief When…
 19 hours ago
07.25.18
Who Want Smoke? Here’s How Vic Mensa’s Beef…
 20 hours ago
07.25.18
LOL: Ellen Makes Millennials & Baby Boomers Look…
 20 hours ago
07.25.18
GG Music Premiere: Lou CharLe$‘ “Run It Back”
 21 hours ago
07.25.18
Conspiracy Talk: Did Nas & Kanye Steal A…
 24 hours ago
07.25.18
Somebody’s Getting Fired: 5 Times Your Favorite Celeb…
 1 day ago
07.25.18
Horsing Around: 2 Chainz & Rick Ross Learn…
 1 day ago
07.25.18
Drake & Migos Postpone Aubrey & The Three…
 1 day ago
07.25.18
50 Cent Shares Police Report Of Floyd Mayweather’s…
 1 day ago
07.25.18
Funnyyy: This Black Guy Randomly Scares White People…
 2 days ago
07.24.18
UPDATE: Demi Lovato Is Rushed To The Hospital…
 2 days ago
07.24.18
Watch: Kanye West Freestyles With ASAP Rocky And…
 2 days ago
07.24.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close