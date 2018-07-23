Kruz Newz: Ritz Crackers are Being Recalled Because of Salmonella

Some products by Ritz are being recalled because they might be contaminated with salmonella. Some of the recalled products are Ritz Bits Cheese and Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches, so if you have them you need to throw them away!

Ritz Crackers are being recalled over salmonella fears https://t.co/Q2lMNd4V4t pic.twitter.com/9twOczUNZ0 — TIME (@TIME) July 23, 2018

