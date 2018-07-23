Kruz Newz: Ritz Crackers are Being Recalled Because of Salmonella

0 reads Leave a comment
Some products by Ritz are being recalled because they might be contaminated with salmonella. Some of the recalled products are Ritz Bits Cheese and Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches, so if you have them you need to throw them away!
