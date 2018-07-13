CLOSE
Local DFW News
Home > Local DFW News

1 Man Dead This Morning In Dallas After Standoff With Police [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Seven Shooting Victims Found Dead In Texas Apartment

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

A Latino male is dead this morning after a standoff with the police in Dallas. He was driving a stolen vehicle and shot at a homeowner in the area near Indianola Street. The suspect’s name has not been released at this time. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show

45 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)

45 photos Launch gallery

45 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 1 Man Dead This Morning In Dallas After Standoff With Police [VIDEO]

45 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)

 

The Latest:

Dallas , Latino , shooting , TM

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Fries & Worship: Chick-Fil-A Turns Into Church Thanks…
 17 hours ago
07.12.18
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017
#WordEyeHeard: Nicki Minaj Gives Cardi B a Very…
 19 hours ago
07.12.18
Charles Oakley Arrested In Vegas Casino Says He…
 20 hours ago
07.12.18
Shut It Down: Will Smith Has The BEST…
 20 hours ago
07.12.18
Petition Demands Charlamagne Tha God Be Fired After…
 20 hours ago
07.12.18
Dictonary.Com Wants All The Smoke With ‘Self Made’…
 21 hours ago
07.12.18
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
#WordEyeHeard: Cardi B’s Daughter is Already Dripping!
 22 hours ago
07.12.18
#BijouStarFiles: Whitney Houston’s Mom Releases Statement After Movie…
 22 hours ago
07.12.18
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
#WordEyeHeard: DJ Khaled is About to Drop the…
 22 hours ago
07.12.18
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
Lil Uzi Vert and Juice Wrld get “Wasted”
 2 days ago
07.11.18
Watch The Trailer For Cedric The Entertainer’s New…
 2 days ago
07.11.18
And The Winner For The Best “Boo’d Up”…
 2 days ago
07.11.18
Petty Type Beat: What Kind Of People Do…
 2 days ago
07.11.18
#BijouStarFiles: Beyonce & Balmain Launching Coachella Inspired Clothing…
 2 days ago
07.11.18
9 Reasons Why Being Single For The Summer…
 2 days ago
07.11.18
For The Kulture: Twitter Weighs In On The…
 2 days ago
07.11.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close