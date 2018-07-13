1 Man Dead This Morning In Dallas After Standoff With Police [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
A Latino male is dead this morning after a standoff with the police in Dallas. He was driving a stolen vehicle and shot at a homeowner in the area near Indianola Street. The suspect’s name has not been released at this time. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
