There’s another biopic on the way, but this time around, we’re all pretty excited for it to come. According to reports, Black Panther star Winston Duke is set to play MMA legend Kimbo Slice in a biopic currently titled Backyard Legend.
M’baku may be portraying Kimbo on the big screen, but what do we really know about the late martial arts legend besides the fact that he was an icon?
Check out these five things you probably didn’t know about Kimbo Slice.
From Wakanda To Mutual Combat: Black Panther Star Set To Play Kimbo Slice In Biopic was originally published on globalgrind.com
