CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

From Wakanda To Mutual Combat: Black Panther Star Set To Play Kimbo Slice In Biopic

1 reads
Leave a comment
Kimbo Slice (Kevin Ferguson), who will fight in the main event of the first mixed martial arts card

Source: Mel Melcon / Getty

There’s another biopic on the way, but this time around, we’re all pretty excited for it to come. According to reports, Black Panther star Winston Duke is set to play MMA legend Kimbo Slice in a biopic currently titled Backyard Legend.

MBAKU IN THE MAKE UP CHAIR!! . . . #blackpanther #mbaku #wakandaforever

A post shared by Winston Duke (@winstoncduke) on

 

M’baku may be portraying Kimbo on the big screen, but what do we really know about the late martial arts legend besides the fact that he was an icon?

Check out these five things you probably didn’t know about Kimbo Slice.

via GIPHY

From Wakanda To Mutual Combat: Black Panther Star Set To Play Kimbo Slice In Biopic was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading From Wakanda To Mutual Combat: Black Panther Star Set To Play Kimbo Slice In Biopic

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
These Dogs Were Too Smart To Fall For…
 9 hours ago
07.05.18
This Proves You Never Know When Or Where…
 9 hours ago
07.05.18
LMAO: When The Dentist Medication Brings Out Your…
 10 hours ago
07.05.18
From Wakanda To Mutual Combat: Black Panther Star…
 10 hours ago
07.05.18
She’s Not Your BEST Friend If She Doesn’t…
 12 hours ago
07.05.18
Lee Daniels
#WordEyeHeard: Lee Daniels Claims He Discovered Cardi B…
 13 hours ago
07.05.18
Evangeline Lilly Plays Miss Mary Mack. Do You…
 13 hours ago
07.05.18
Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her Birthday At TAO Nightclub
#WordEyeHeard: Safaree Shows Off Royalty Check From Nicki…
 14 hours ago
07.05.18
19 items
Here’s How Your Fave Celebs Spent The 4th…
 15 hours ago
07.05.18
Drake’s “Scorpion” Went Platinum On Its Release Date
 19 hours ago
07.05.18
Will Smith Speaks On Kanye West, Drake, &…
 19 hours ago
07.05.18
Ella Mai Recruits Nicki Minaj & Quavo For…
 19 hours ago
07.05.18
Joseline Back! 10 Lessons For Survival From ‘The…
 1 day ago
07.04.18
Hilarious Hov: 9 Times Jay-Z Was Funny Without…
 1 day ago
07.04.18
Here Are 5 Of The Most Viral 4th…
 1 day ago
07.04.18
If You Don’t Think That Black Culture Influences…
 1 day ago
07.04.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close