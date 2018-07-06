She REPRESENTS: Meet Owner Tiffaney Dale Hunter Of The Tiffaney Dale Agency!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Tiffaney Dale Hunter

Award-Winning Public Relations & Marketing Leader, Speaker, Author & Philanthropist

When companies and organizations seek to craft innovative communication strategies to create awareness of their brands, they call Tiffaney Dale Hunter, an award-winning public relations and marketing leader with a proven record of success. Tiffaney is the heart and brain behind, Tiffaney Dale Agency, a full-service public relations and marketing company that has been successfully placing brands in national media outlets and marketing platforms since 2006.

A highly respected and trusted industry and business pioneer, she has received an array of awards and accolades including the prestigious 2015 University of North Texas Distinguished Young Alumnus Award and the coveted 2013 Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce Quest for Success Award.

As the passionate President of Tiffaney Dale Agency, she leads a talented team of creative experts in crafting signature and state-of-the-art campaigns and events for clients in an array of industries including education, healthcare, hospitality, restaurant, retail, nonprofit and professional sports and entertainment. Notable past local clients include Buttons Restaurant, the Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Dallas County Community College and Skin Specialists of Addison and Allen.

Most recently she served as Director of Marketing and Communications for Undergraduate Admission at Southern Methodist University. Prior to that role, she served as the Chief Communications Officer for the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation chaired by Neil and Maria Bush, where she enhanced the organization’s overall brand and implemented signature events and communication tactics including the inaugural “Life Without Literacy” luncheon featuring the First Lady of Texas; the “Read Aloud Month” marketing campaign that included a press event featuring Former First Lady Barbara Bush; the “Read Across the Globe” initiative for beating the World Guinness Record of the amount of children read to within a 24-hour period; reading rallies at over twenty Houston I.S.D. schools with the Houston Astro’s Mascot; and public service announcements with J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans and Dwight Howard of the Houston Rockets.

Prior to launching Tiffaney Dale Agency, Tiffaney honed her business and communications skills at Wyndham International, one of the world’s largest hospitality companies. While at Wyndham, she worked in various areas including investor relations, corporate communications, community and social responsibility, minority and women marketing, diversity and inclusion and supplier diversity.

A philanthropist, inspirational speaker, contributing writer and author, Tiffaney believes in selflessly giving of her time, talent, and treasures to empower and uplift the lives of others. She is a member of the Leadership Dallas Alumni, Leadership Houston Alumni, American Marketing Association, PRSA and currently serves on the advisory board for Anthem Strong Families and Leukemia Texas.

She most recently served as the event chair for the 2018 Leukemia Texas’s Inaugural Houston Concert and previously served as the event chair for Leukemia Texas’ Inaugural Beat Leukemia Concert for a Cure in Dallas; event co-chair for Dallas Challenge’s Art from the Heart Celebrity Art Auction and Benefit and event chair for Dallas Arts District Alliance’s Savor the Arts Benefit. She has also served on host planning committees for several organizations including the Girl Scouts of North Central Texas, Ronald McDonald House, Children’s Defense Fund; CONTACT Crisis Line; Heart of a Warrior Foundation; Community Partners of Dallas and the Center for Nonprofit Management.

She has also been actively involved with the UNT Alumni Association, Leadership Dallas Alumni association, Leadership Houston Alumni Association, the Junior League of Houston and Dallas, and The Family Place Partners Auxiliary and Community Partners of Dallas Auxiliary. Previously, Tiffaney served as a board member for SMU’s Business Associate program, the Dallas Arts District Alliance, the Dallas Wind Symphony, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s Élan Circle, the Fort Worth Jubilee Theatre and the Urban League of Greater Dallas and North Central Texas.

Additionally, she has been a member of and/or corporate representative for the National Association of Women Business Owners, National Investor Relations Institute, eWomen Network, Executive Women’s Golf Association, Ladies Professional Golf Association, Susan G. Komen Foundation, the Women’s Leadership Exchange, Dallas Regional Chamber’s CEO Roundtable, Greater Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s YP214 and was selected by D Magazine as a top finalist for the “10 Most Beautiful Women in Dallas.” She also received the 2012 “40 under 40” Awards for both the Collin County Business Press and the Dallas Furniture Bank and was selected by Sterling Bank as a nominee for “Texas Most Inspiring Women.”

A devoted writer, Tiffaney authored her first book in 2016 titled “Dawn of a New Day: A 21- Day Inspirational Journal to Renew Your Faith, Mind, & Spirit” and is the founder of The Houston Hunter and The Dallas Hunter Lifestyle Blogs. Previously, she covered the arts, antiques, museums and attractions of Dallas and Fort Worth for Where Magazine and contributed articles to La Mode Magazine; ENVY Magazine and Tom Joyner’s BlackAmericaWeb.com. She has also been a guest speaker for several organizations including the Jones Long LaSalle Young Professionals Panel; Southern Methodist University’s Entrepreneurship Class; American Women’s Business Association; Texas Southern University, and the Fort Worth Business Assistance Center.

Tiffaney received her Master of Business Administration and Graduate Finance Certification from Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business (Graduation May 2018) and holds a BBA in Marketing from the University of North Texas. While obtaining her business degree, she completed marketing fellowships with Arthur Andersen, Ernst & Young, and Denton Municipal Electric.

She REPRESENTS: Meet Owner Brie Washington Of Briesly’s Boutique!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: Jazzeradiochica