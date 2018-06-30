CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Ashanti Caught On Cam Keeping It Real

0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Check out Ashanti coming through airport, being grilled and chilled by TMZ  for a video of her ex’s dad circulating the internet. Ashanti also, confirms the upcoming collaboration project with Ja Rule.

Ashanti , ja rule , nelly , Noise on the net , tmz

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Ashanti Caught On Cam Keeping It Real

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
When You Get Arrested While Shooting A Music…
 8 hours ago
06.29.18
Lil Rel Howery Explains Why It’s Important For…
 9 hours ago
06.29.18
1s & 2s: If You’ve Never Witnessed A…
 11 hours ago
06.29.18
Theories: What We Might Get From A Chance…
 11 hours ago
06.29.18
Michael Jackson’s Son Has A Message For Anyone…
 11 hours ago
06.29.18
Casanova Breaks Down What Went Down In D.C.…
 12 hours ago
06.29.18
Tessa Thompson Proclaimed She Got That “Deep” Love…
 12 hours ago
06.29.18
Watch: Y’lan Noel Tells Us Who He’d Put…
 13 hours ago
06.29.18
You’ll Never Believe Where Reggie Miller Says Lebron…
 14 hours ago
06.29.18
Omari Hardwick On When He Knew Power Was…
 15 hours ago
06.29.18
Watch The ‘Biggest Beyoncé Fan Ever’ Get His…
 15 hours ago
06.29.18
LeBron James Declines $35.6M Option To Become Free…
 16 hours ago
06.29.18
BREAKING: Lebron James Is Officially A Free Agent,…
 16 hours ago
06.29.18
#BijouStarFiles: Drake CONFESSES To Being The Father Of…
 16 hours ago
06.29.18
Weekend Shmood: When You Still Hit ‘Em Wit…
 17 hours ago
06.29.18
Tweets Is Talking: Drake Acknowledged Son & Baby’s…
 19 hours ago
06.29.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close