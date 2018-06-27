Dame Dash Speaks Exclusively To Quincy Harris About Lee Daniels “I Want My Money!”

Entertainment News
| 06.27.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss
The Cinema Society & Entertainment Weekly Host 'The Wrestler' Screening

Source: Stephen Lovekin / Getty

Damon Dash, former business partner with Jay-Z released a video yesterday on his Instagram page. Damon can be seen arguing with West Philly’s own, Lee Daniels. Lee has given us movies like Precious, TV shows like Empire and Stars. Damon says that Lee owes him $2 million.

I straight up loaned this dude Lee Daniels @theoriginalbigdaddy 2 million to pay for his dream of being a director…it was the money I was using to fund my movies and stay Indy…he promised I get my money back in months…then he makes precious and goes missing so he doesn’t have to pay me…then then Butler…empire…same shit Why does this dude feel like he doesn’t have to pay me?…why do I have to look crazy to get my money back…or go to court…ask @theoriginalbigdaddy why he doesn’t feel like he has to pay me even though he has it…what type of shit is this.. #paywhatyouowe I’m going to put this whole thing on my ig tv in a few… true definition of a culture vulture @culturevultures_book …eats off the culture but Robs the culture at the same time… see you back in court Lee your gonna pay me what you owe…please everyone ask him way he doesn’t think he has to pay me… @tmz_tv @vanlathan @theshaderoom @deadline @worldstar @voguemagazine @people @pagesix @oprah @halleberry

A post shared by Dame Dash (@duskopoppington) on

Dame Dash on the money Lee Daniels owes him:

I gave him $2 million dollars for one project which was the Woodsman, and when I made my money back he asked me to put that money into [the movie] Shadow Boxer and I was very apprehensive about it because that was my working capital to remain independent…he guaranteed me I would get my  money back in like, 3 months. This was 3 years BEFORE the movie Precious. He made me an agreement to put me in every movie he made until I got my money back. My name was not on the movie Precious, I don’t get invited to no screenings. And even before that I put him at the table with a different circle of people. I tried to present him properly, I invested in his movies, we would go to Sundance and Cannes. I put him at the table with people like Andre Leon Talley. He would always sell me on the black thing, “oh we black, I go to Oprah Winfrey she won’t give me no money, I go to Denzel [Washington] he won’t put up no money” So I said “ok, I’ll try to help you but when you get there, look out.

Dame Dash on the album Reasonable Doubt celebrating 22 years

It’s important not to live in the past, but to enjoy the past but also know that you have to be doing something in the now. I hate to be that guy that is always talking about what I did 22 years ago. I didn’t do anything unless I knew it was going to live forever, so I expected it to do what it’s doing.

Dame Dash on his “friendship” with Jay-Z 

[Quincy asks Dame if he and Jay-Z are still friends] you tell me? I don’t get no money from what we were doing back then and that was strategically done so friends don’t usually do that to friends. I understand the business but as a friend, that was f-d up.

Dame Dash Speaks Exclusively To Quincy Harris About Lee Daniels “I Want My Money!” was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Dame Dash

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Dame Dash Speaks Exclusively To Quincy Harris About Lee Daniels “I Want My Money!”

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dame Dash Speaks Exclusively To Quincy Harris About…
 1 hour ago
06.27.18
2017 Soul Train Awards Arrivals
Breaking News: Joe Jackson Dead At 89
 4 hours ago
06.27.18
US-OSCARS-ELTONJOHN-AIDSFOUNDATION-FILM
#WordEyeHeard BREAKING: Joe Jackson Dead at 89
 4 hours ago
06.27.18
Round 2: Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Fallon Clap…
 6 hours ago
06.27.18
8 Things Twitter Folks Say You Should Never…
 6 hours ago
06.27.18
Jordan From ‘The Bernie Mac Show’ Quit Hollywood…
 7 hours ago
06.27.18
Hands Down: This Guy Completely Changed The Future…
 7 hours ago
06.27.18
Meek Mill Denied New Trial By Judge Genece…
 10 hours ago
06.27.18
XXXTentacion’s 2 Murder Suspects Being Tracked Down By…
 10 hours ago
06.27.18
Bishop TD Jakes Looks Very Migo-ish These Days…
 16 hours ago
06.26.18
Rapper 03 Greedo Proposes To Girlfriend Before Going…
 1 day ago
06.26.18
Does Future Have A Baby On The Way…
 1 day ago
06.26.18
Tiffany Haddish for GQ
#WordEyeHeard: Tiffany Haddish Got Stood Up by Drake??
 1 day ago
06.26.18
Here Are The 2018 NBA Award Winners
 1 day ago
06.26.18
LOL: Janelle Monáe Reveals One Of Her First…
 2 days ago
06.25.18
Kyrie Irving Doesn’t Care About Anything Of The…
 2 days ago
06.25.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close