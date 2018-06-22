West Coast OG: Wack 100 Talks The Effects Of Social Media Gang Culture & New Era of Hip Hop [VIDEO]

Title: West Coast OG: Wack 100 Talks The Effects Of Social Media Gang Culture & New Era of Hip Hop

Description: West Coast OG Wack 100 shares his unfiltered views on ‘all things’. Not holding his tongue during the interview, Wack speaks on how technology has single handedly changed the game of Hip Hop, the do’s and don’t of social media, suicide is for cowards, what you didn’t know about Suge Knight, and much more. Tune in, this is one episode you don’t want to miss!

Also On 97.9 The Beat: