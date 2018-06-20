CLOSE
Black Music Month: Nas and His Reign On Hip-Hop

Why is Nas considered the goat to many? Well, with eight consecutive platinum and multi-platinum albums, over 25 million records sold worldwide, and arguably the greatest debut project EVER with Illmatic, thats just a few reasons why!

And here a few facts to back up his legacy:

  • His debut album Illmaticreceived universal acclaim from both critics and the hip-hop community and is frequently ranked as the greatest hip-hop album of all time.
  •  It Was Written debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, stayed on top for four consecutive weeks, went Double Platinum in two months.
  • 2001-2005 his feud with Jay-Z was happening – and led to “Ether”.
  • Distant Relatives, a collaboration album with Damian Marley, donating all royalties to charities active in Africa.
  •  His 11th studio album, Life Is Good  was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards.
  • MTV ranked him at #5 on their list of “The Greatest MCs of All Time“.
  • In 2012, The Source ranked him #2 on their list of the “Top 50 Lyricists of All Time“.
  • In 2013, Nas was ranked 4th on MTV’s “Hottest MCs in the Game” list. 
  • About.com ranked him first on their list of the “50 Greatest MCs of All Time” in 2014, and
  • A year later, Nas was featured on “The 10 Best Rappers of All Time” list by Billboard.

And this is why we are honoring NASIR JONES for Black Music Month 2018!

Where do you rank Nas ALL TIME among hip-hop?!

Let us know on social media – besides “Ether”, what’s the greatest track he’s ever released?

“It Ain’t Hard To Tell”

“One Mic”

“Nas Is Like”

“Made You Look”

“Daughters”

– Justin Thomas (@JustInMyView)

