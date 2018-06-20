Black Music Month: Nas and His Reign On Hip-Hop

Why is Nas considered the goat to many? Well, with eight consecutive platinum and multi-platinum albums, over 25 million records sold worldwide, and arguably the greatest debut project EVER with Illmatic, thats just a few reasons why!

And here a few facts to back up his legacy:

His debut album Illmatic , received universal acclaim from both critics and the hip-hop community and is frequently ranked as the greatest hip-hop album of all time.

received universal acclaim from both critics and the hip-hop community and is frequently ranked as the greatest hip-hop album of all time. It Was Written debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, stayed on top for four consecutive weeks, went Double Platinum in two months.

debuted at #1 on the 200, stayed on top for four consecutive weeks, went Double Platinum in two months. 2001-2005 his feud with Jay-Z was happening – and led to “Ether”.

Distant Relatives , a collaboration album with Damian Marley, donating all royalties to charities active in Africa.

, a collaboration album with Damian Marley, donating all royalties to charities active in Africa. His 11th studio album, Life Is Good was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards .

Best Rap Album 55th Annual Grammy Awards MTV ranked him at #5 on their list of “ The Greatest MCs of All Time “.

In 2012, The Source ranked him #2 on their list of the “ Top 50 Lyricists of All Time “.

In 2013, Nas was ranked 4th on MTV’s “ Hottest MCs in the Game ” list.

About.com ranked him first on their list of the “ 50 Greatest MCs of All Time ” in 2014, and

A year later, Nas was featured on “The 10 Best Rappers of All Time” list by Billboard .

And this is why we are honoring NASIR JONES for Black Music Month 2018!

Where do you rank Nas ALL TIME among hip-hop?!

Let us know on social media – besides “Ether”, what’s the greatest track he’s ever released?

“It Ain’t Hard To Tell”

“One Mic”

“Nas Is Like”

“Made You Look”

“Daughters”

– Justin Thomas (@JustInMyView)

God’s Son On Social Media: 25 Reasons You Should Follow Nas On Instagram 22 photos Launch gallery God’s Son On Social Media: 25 Reasons You Should Follow Nas On Instagram 1. You get dope-ass onstage pics straight from Nasty. Source:Instagram 1 of 22 2. Like, really cool images of God’s son at work. Source:Instagram 2 of 22 3. Classic family throwbacks. Source:Instagram 3 of 22 4. Vintage Nas and his pops. Source:Instagram 4 of 22 5. And he stans for her: “It’s so ILL to see @LipMatic launch. Scoop that up! Made for beautiful lips everywhere…. Created by my very own Princess Destiny. It’s great to watch her plans unfold! #lipmatic” Source:Instagram 5 of 22 6. Very rarely, he’ll also show a pic of his son Knight. Source:Instagram 6 of 22 7. Let’s not forget the fact that he is related to Yara Shahidi from “Black-ish.” Source:Instagram 7 of 22 8. Up close and personal pics of his bling. Source:Instagram 8 of 22 9. His jewelry game really is on point. Source:Instagram 9 of 22 10. Vacation pics that’ll make you envious. Source:Instagram 10 of 22 11. His shoe game is impeccable too. Source:Instagram 11 of 22 12. Cool artwork that calls for unity: “Place your hand with mine.” Source:Instagram 12 of 22 13. And he also calls for justice. Caption: “I CANT BREATHE!!!” Source:Instagram 13 of 22 14. His love for literature is also on point. Source:Instagram 14 of 22 15. He lets us get a sneak peek of some in-studio shenanigans with Madonna. Source:Instagram 15 of 22 16. There are some questionable fashion choices… Source:Instagram 16 of 22 17. …but we look past those because … this!!! Source:Instagram 17 of 22 18. Even when he’s turnt, he looks super chill. Source:Instagram 18 of 22 19. He has profound convos with collaborators and fellow legends such as Q-Tip. Source:Instagram 19 of 22 20. And has hilarious chats with former nemesis Jay Z. Source:Instagram 20 of 22 21. AND Henry Louis Gates. “Too Black, Too STRONG!!” Source:Instagram 21 of 22 22. The time he was casually dropping some knowledge at Harvard. Source:Instagram 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading God’s Son On Social Media: 25 Reasons You Should Follow Nas On Instagram God’s Son On Social Media: 25 Reasons You Should Follow Nas On Instagram

Black Music Month: Nas and His Reign On Hip-Hop was originally published on boomphilly.com