CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Derez De’Shon Takes The Hardaway To The Next Level

2 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Check out Mr. Hardway aka Derez De’shon release his second single with visuals. Fed Up , brings out more of the Atlanta lingo and language for the surrounding coast.

Derez Deshaon , fed up , Hardaway' , Noise on the net

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Derez De’Shon Takes The Hardaway To The Next Level

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rats Chew Up Over $18,000 At Indian Bank—…
 8 hours ago
06.19.18
Hilariousness: Boosie BadAzz Is Not Taking The News…
 9 hours ago
06.19.18
XXXTentacion’s Ex Girlfriend & Reported Abuse Victim Responds…
 9 hours ago
06.19.18
People Are Getting Faked Out By This Nike…
 10 hours ago
06.19.18
The Stage Is Set: Michael Jackson Musical Heads…
 10 hours ago
06.19.18
Watch: Jay Rock Talks His Motorcycle Accident And…
 10 hours ago
06.19.18
Business, Man: JAY-Z’s Most Creative Business Moves
 12 hours ago
06.19.18
Jay-Z Black Music Month
#WordEyeHeard: Jay-Z Joining Puma as Creative Director
 14 hours ago
06.19.18
The Television Academy And SAG-AFTRA Present Dynamic And Diverse: A 66th Emmy Awards Celebration Of Diversity
‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Gets Child Support…
 14 hours ago
06.19.18
Pittsburgh Rapper Jimmy Wopo Dies Following Double Shooting…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
Prayers Up: Pittsburgh Rapper Jimmy Wopo Is Killed…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
Straight From His Dialysis Treatment – Freeway Shares…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
Hip-Hop Reacts To XXXTentacion’s Murder
 1 day ago
06.18.18
The Best Migo? 7 Times Takeoff Made Up…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
Dominque Perry Reveals How She And Dro Hooked…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
Dr. Dre Is Making A Marvin Gaye Movie…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close