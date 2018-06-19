June 19th better known as Juneteenth or Freedom Day marks the day slaves in Texas received the news that slavery was abolished and they were free. Although this is a holiday that should be celebrated as much as the 4th of July, many people don’t know that such a day exists. To help educate, Black-ish dropped an episode about Juneteenth a few months ago. They even got a little help from The Roots.

Watch the 1-minute video below.

Happy Juneteenth: The Roots Break Down Juneteenth Schoolhouse Rock Style

