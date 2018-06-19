CLOSE
Happy Juneteenth: The Roots Break Down Juneteenth Schoolhouse Rock Style

June 19th better known as Juneteenth or Freedom Day marks the day slaves in Texas received the news that slavery was abolished and they were free. Although this is a holiday that should be celebrated as much as the 4th of July, many people don’t know that such a day exists. To help educate, Black-ish dropped an episode about Juneteenth a few months ago. They even got a little help from The Roots.

Watch the 1-minute video below.

Happy Juneteenth: The Roots Break Down Juneteenth Schoolhouse Rock Style was originally published on globalgrind.com

