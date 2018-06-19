11 Bold, Black Lyrics From The Carters’ New Album That Would Put Any Colonizer To Shame

Happy Juneteenth! Today, we celebrate the day in 1865 where enslaved African Americans were finally freed.

Thanks to the incomparable Roots and ABC’s Blackish — here’s an animated, and more digestible explanation of Juneteenth.

What better way to celebrate the freedom of Black Americans than with lyrics from the freest African Americans we know: The Carters.

Bey and Jay released their highly anticipated, surprise duet album Everything Is Love over the weekend — and you can’t have a Hov and Bey album without them dropping hella gems about Black Excellence.

The Goal is to be like Bey and Jay …. Black, Beautiful, and Paid pic.twitter.com/2syC9xTAPt — ChattWeezy (@ChattWeezy) June 10, 2018

“Everything is Love” is such a masterpiece. I would love to sign to Jay Z and Beyonce, I love what they represent and who they are. ✨🙏🏾✨Divine Black Excellence — lulusunflower.com (@lulusunflowerrs) June 18, 2018

Check out these lyrics from Everything Is Love that would make perfect Juneteenth tweets and IG captions.

Black Effect: “They even biting cornrows put your scarecrows up!”– Jay- Z

