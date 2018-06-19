CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Stage Is Set: Michael Jackson Musical Heads To Broadway

A new take on a major figure.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Michael Jackson Performs In Minnesota

Source: Jim Steinfeldt / Getty

The King of Pop is headed to New York.

According to Variety, The Michael Jackson Estate and Columbia Live Stage announced on Tuesday that a Michael Jackson musical is in the works, inspired by the life of the influential entertainer. The show is expected to play on Broadway in 2020. There is no word on the title of the show or which theater it’ll play in yet.

Music for the project will pull from MJ’s catalogue of hits — including “Thriller,” “Smooth Criminal,” “Beat It,” and “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough.” Ballet star and Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris) will direct and choreograph the show.

The musical will probably enter the same territory of other “juke box” shows like Jersey Boys, On Your Feet and Beautiful which documented the music of folks like The Four Seasons, Gloria Estefan and Carole King respectively. It’s yet to be revealed if the controversial aspects of Michael’s life – his 2005 child sexual abuse trial, the baby dangling, etc. — will be explored like biopics tend to do. We’ll keep you updated if any major updates should surface.

Until then, are you ready to buy your ticket or nah?

The Stage Is Set: Michael Jackson Musical Heads To Broadway was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading The Stage Is Set: Michael Jackson Musical Heads To Broadway

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rats Chew Up Over $18,000 At Indian Bank—…
 3 hours ago
06.19.18
Hilariousness: Boosie BadAzz Is Not Taking The News…
 3 hours ago
06.19.18
XXXTentacion’s Ex Girlfriend & Reported Abuse Victim Responds…
 3 hours ago
06.19.18
People Are Getting Faked Out By This Nike…
 4 hours ago
06.19.18
The Stage Is Set: Michael Jackson Musical Heads…
 4 hours ago
06.19.18
Watch: Jay Rock Talks His Motorcycle Accident And…
 5 hours ago
06.19.18
Business, Man: JAY-Z’s Most Creative Business Moves
 6 hours ago
06.19.18
Jay-Z Black Music Month
#WordEyeHeard: Jay-Z Joining Puma as Creative Director
 8 hours ago
06.19.18
The Television Academy And SAG-AFTRA Present Dynamic And Diverse: A 66th Emmy Awards Celebration Of Diversity
‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Gets Child Support…
 9 hours ago
06.19.18
Pittsburgh Rapper Jimmy Wopo Dies Following Double Shooting…
 23 hours ago
06.18.18
Prayers Up: Pittsburgh Rapper Jimmy Wopo Is Killed…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
Straight From His Dialysis Treatment – Freeway Shares…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
Hip-Hop Reacts To XXXTentacion’s Murder
 1 day ago
06.18.18
The Best Migo? 7 Times Takeoff Made Up…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
Dominque Perry Reveals How She And Dro Hooked…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
Dr. Dre Is Making A Marvin Gaye Movie…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close