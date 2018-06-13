Gassed Up: A Group Of Dancers Go Viral For Their Jam Session At A Gas Station

Things got all the way lit at a Jackson, Mississippi gas station recently — to the point where a group of teenagers have reached viral status.

Last week, Jawuan Boone and a group of his friends had a straight up jam session at a Murphy USA gas station. They call themselves StayTune ENT and they definitely came with the moves. So much so that the video they posted on Facebook has gained over 3.7 million views.

A gas station employee, Clifton Aldridge, even said the group — all between the ages of 19 and 23 — asked him if they could film. He gave them the green light, telling MS News Now, “I’d rather have young men out here doing something positive then out here robbing, stealing and doing crime. If you want to dance, dance.”

You can peep StayTune ENT’s moves in the high energy clip below!

