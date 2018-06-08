Rapper Common stared his career as Common Sense in 1992. He released his debut album “Can I Borrow A Dollar” to critical and underground acclaim. After his 1994 album Resurrection, Common dropped the “Sense” from his name and reached new levels.

Albums such as like “Be” and “Finding Forever” help Common reach the status as one of the greatest rappers of all-time.

Common also is an accomplished actor and in 2015 he won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, for his song “Glory” from the 2014 film Selma.

I Used to Love H.E.R.

Come Close ft. Mary J. Blige

Glory

Black Music Month Spotlight: Common was originally published on kysdc.com

