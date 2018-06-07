WordEyeHeard: Donald Glover in Running to Play Willy Wonka

Donald Glover may be donning even more velvet in the near future. He is under consideration for the role of Hollywood’s greatest chocolatier.

According to a report by Collider, the Atlanta actor is on the shortlist for the role of Willy Wonka in Warner Brother’s remake of Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory. Also in the talks are Ryan Gosling and Ezra Miller.

Slated for a 2019 release the film is to be a prequel of sorts that will detail Wonka’s secret origins. His childhood, love of the coco and how he amassed his fortune are rumored to be revealed.

The make over will be overseen by director Paul King (Paddington). Screenwriter Simon Rich of Man Seeking Woman fame is also on board but the script has yet to be finalized.

If Glover is chosen as the lead this will mark another iconic role in his filmography. He most recently starred as Lando Calrissian in the Star Wars spin-off Solo and will be playing be playing Simba in the live-action version of The Lion King.

Via Collider & HipHopWired

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. I just want 10% of one of his checks.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest:

BMM: How Thug Motivation Transformed Young Jeezy’s Career

Is It Wrong For A Man To Expect Sex If He Pays For Your Vacation?

Irving Man Facing Murder Charges For Killing 2 Teens Who Tried To Rob Him [VIDEO]

Tekashi 69 Is Back With The Beans No Bullets

Mike Epps New Movie Alert With A Freestyle On The Side

Wavy Pop-Up To Summer 18

Did Beyonce Show Off Rumi And Sir Carter At OTR II Opener?

Happy International Players Anthem Day!

Fix It Jesus: These Raunchy Church Signs Will Have You Asking For Forgiveness

Canadian Struggle: 10 Things Drake Could’ve Possibly “Been Through”

Also On 97.9 The Beat: