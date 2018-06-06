This Texas Death Row Inmate Ate His Own Eyeball, Attorneys Want An Appeal [VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
According to CBS11 News, attorneys for Texas death row inmate, Andre Thomas, who ate his own eyeball, want an appeal to avoid execution.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
