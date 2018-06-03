Black Music Month: 10 Years Later, Nicki Minaj Is The Chun-Li Of This Rap Thing

If you are under the age of 30, there really only has been one “female” rapper that has dominated the charts, the streams, and the airwaves, CONSISTENTLY, and that is Nicki Minaj.

Last year, she broke Aretha Franklin’s long standing record of most Billboard Hot 100 entries in all genres. Since signing to Lil Wayne’s Young Money Records in 2009 – her dominance in hip-hop, marketing, and the business world has put her in a league of her own, and she has the data to back it up:

Her first studio album, Pink Friday (2010), which peaked at number one on the US Billboard 200 and was ultimately certified triple platinum.

(2010), which peaked at number one on the US 200 and was ultimately certified triple platinum. Her sophomore album, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded , was released in 2012 and debuted at number one in several countries.

, was released in 2012 and debuted at number one in several countries. She made her film debut in the 2012 animated film Ice Age: Continental Drift , followed by supporting roles in The Other Woman (2014) and Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016).

, followed by supporting roles in (2014) and (2016). In 2013, she was a judge on the twelfth season of American Idol .

. Her third studio album, The Pinkprint , was released in 2014.

, was released in 2014. Minaj was the first female artist included on MTV’s annual Hottest MC List.

In 2016, Minaj was included on the annual Time 100 list of the most influential people in the world.

100 list of the most influential people in the world. As a lead artist, she has earned four top-five entries on the Billboard Hot 100: “Super Bass” in 2011, “Starships” in 2012, “Bang Bang” and “Anaconda”, both in 2014.

Hot 100: “Super Bass” in 2011, “Starships” in 2012, “Bang Bang” and “Anaconda”, both in 2014. 6 American Music Awards, 11 BET Awards, 3 MTV Video Music Awards, 4 Billboard Music Awards, a Billboard Women in Music Rising Star Award, and 10 Grammy Award nominations.

Music Awards, a Women in Music Rising Star Award, and 10 Grammy Award nominations. Minaj has sold 20 million singles as a lead artist, 60 million singles as a featured artist, and over five million albums worldwide, making her one of the world’s best-selling music artists.

In 2012 the New York Times wrote,

“Only rarely did she allow herself to appear secondary to her male counterparts — even on songs like “Monster,” alongside Kanye West and Jay-Z, she more than held her ground. That was part of the blessing of being singular: with no one around to compare herself to, or for others to compare her to, she became her own watermark.”

We’re nearing 10 years now since Nicky Minaj broke onto the scene, and it doesn’t look like she is slowing down anytime soon, and this is why we are honoring her for Black Music Month 2018!

What is your all time favorite Nicki Minaj song? Let us know in the poll below!

“Chun Li”

Her new song “Chun-Li” exemplifies her last 10 years in the game:

“Throughout the song, Nicki compares herself to Chun-Li, a martial artist who seeks revenge for the death of her father, by saying she’s one of the first female rappers to dominate the rap game, and still dominates it despite her rivals’ efforts to put her down” – via Genius.com

“I Get Crazy”

This is one of the first songs the masses heard of Nicki Minaj, featuring Lil Wayne!

“Beez In The Trap” featuring 2 Chainz

“Feeling Myself” featuring Beyoncé

Two of the biggest superstars of our generation collide for one of the biggest songs of 2017!

“Anaconda”

This song was met with mixed reviews when it first dropped, but with nearly 800,000,000 views on Youtube, its undeniable the impact Nicki has when she drops her singles!

– Justin Thomas (@JustInMyView)

Nicki Minaj at #BirthdayBashATL2017 14 photos Launch gallery Nicki Minaj at #BirthdayBashATL2017 1. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL2017 1 of 14 2. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL2017 2 of 14 3. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL2017 3 of 14 4. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL2017 4 of 14 5. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL2017 5 of 14 6. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL2017 6 of 14 7. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL2017 7 of 14 8. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL2017 8 of 14 9. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL2017 9 of 14 10. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL2017 10 of 14 11. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL2017 11 of 14 12. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL2017 12 of 14 13. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL2017 13 of 14 14. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL2017 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading Nicki Minaj at #BirthdayBashATL2017 Nicki Minaj at #BirthdayBashATL2017

Black Music Month: 10 Years Later, Nicki Minaj Is The Chun-Li Of This Rap Thing was originally published on boomphilly.com