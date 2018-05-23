Entertainment News
Petty Patrol: 8 Of The Most Outrageous & Ridiculous NFL Fines Of All Time

colin Kaepernick

Source: colin Kaepernick / Getty

So the NFL has officially made it crystal clear that they don’t stand in solidarity with people who are protesting the epidemic of Black folks being murdered by law enforcement on a daily basis.

 

The organization has decided to fine any player who doesn’t stand during the National Anthem. Players will be allowed to stay in the locker room during the national anthem, but their teams will be fined by the league if they go onto the field and kneel.

Does that mean team owners were lying about not hiring Colin Kaepernick for “other reasons unrelated to his protest?”

But even before his kneeling days, Kaep wasn’t afraid to take a stand for the greater good.

 

Back in 2014, he was fined $10,000 for rocking Pink Beats Headphones in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The NFL has an exclusive partnership with Bose headphones, so they weren’t having any of the Beats’ madness.

 

Hit the flip for more of the most bizarre fines given in NFL history.

Petty Patrol: 8 Of The Most Outrageous & Ridiculous NFL Fines Of All Time

photos
