Ashanti Opens Up About How She Got A Rapey Music Producer To Give Her Free Beats

Ashanti recently opened up about being the victim of sexual harassment and how she leveraged her situation into free work. The singer told Access Live on Tuesday that the creepy hitmaker wanted to charge her $40,000 per track but then suggested that she take a shower with him and go out on a date in exchange for free beats.

“It was very weird,” she said. “We started out really cool, he’s very talented, and when it got down to the business of the two records that I wanted it kinda was like, ‘OK, well, take a shower with me and let’s go out on a date and let’s do this, and I’ll give you the music for free’.

“I thought he was joking, and then when he’s serious I was like, ‘Are you kidding?’ I was really really taken aback.”

According to Ashanti, she had her big brothers check the producer and she ended up with three free songs out of it.

“I’ve been raised very strong and I don’t play those games and I have also been blessed to have a lot of big brothers and a lot of young brothers and let’s just say the situation was definitely taken care of and he definitely changed his attitude.”

The singer doesn’t mention who the producer is but says that he is still working in the industry.

