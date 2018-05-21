Music
Home > Music

Fun Facts: Here’s Why Tyra Banks, Warren G & More Are Fanning Over K-Pop Group BTS

Seven Korean artists continue to make history.

2 reads
Leave a comment
2017 American Music Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

On Sunday, one of the most talked-about performances from the Billboard Music Awards came from the Korean pop group BTS. 

With dope choreography, smooth vocals and a legion of fans to support them (their “ARMY”), BTS has clearly become a global phenomenon.

They’ve already won the Billboard Award for Top Social Artist two years in a row and their performance on Sunday marked the first time any Korean artist has performed at the BMAs.

Add in some celebrity love…

Some visually stunning music videos…

 

And holding up the Midus touch finger with DJ Khaled

And you’ve got a music group headed for success.

Swipe through for some more fun facts about BTS and find out which other celebs have been bitten by the K-pop bug!

Fun Facts: Here’s Why Tyra Banks, Warren G & More Are Fanning Over K-Pop Group BTS was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Fun Facts: Here’s Why Tyra Banks, Warren G & More Are Fanning Over K-Pop Group BTS

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
WIN, WIN, WIN: Jay Rock Just Announced His…
 3 hours ago
05.21.18
Lil Baby Quit Lean Last Month, Inspired By…
 5 hours ago
05.21.18
Janet Jackson Joins The List Of Stars Bringing…
 5 hours ago
05.21.18
MADE IN AMERICA, Post Malone
#WordEyeHeard: Post Malone Tops Billboard; See How Many…
 6 hours ago
05.21.18
“Wait!” Kendrick Lamar Stops White Fan He Brought…
 6 hours ago
05.21.18
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
#WordEyeHeard: Need a Job? Kanye West is Hiring
 8 hours ago
05.21.18
Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams
#WordEyeHeard: Stevie J Gets a Break in $1.3…
 8 hours ago
05.21.18
Crusty Commander: Here’s Visual Proof That 45 Could…
 10 hours ago
05.21.18
NOTORIOUS: Watch Biggie’s Best TV Moments With Donald…
 11 hours ago
05.21.18
Steph Curry Hits A Shimmy After Scoring Seven…
 11 hours ago
05.21.18
GOAT Music Teacher Leads Mother’s Day Performance Of…
 11 hours ago
05.21.18
John Legend And Chrissy Tiegen Reveal Photo Of…
 11 hours ago
05.21.18
Migos Sign Deal To Judge China’s Biggest Rap…
 18 hours ago
05.21.18
Cardi B Is Back On IG With A…
 19 hours ago
05.21.18
This Cardi B “She Bad” Parody Is All…
 21 hours ago
05.20.18
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Nicki Minaj on SNL
 21 hours ago
05.20.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close