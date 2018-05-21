Kruz Newz: Barber Literally Throws Unhappy Customer Through Window of his Barbershop

When a New York man tried to argue with the barber over his haircut and threatened not to pay for it, he got thrown through the shop’s front window. The victim was covered in blood and was taken to a hospital via ambulance. Oddly no one knows the barber’s name or how to reach to him.

A Brooklyn barber tossed a customer through a window for complaining about his haircut https://t.co/Iqz4Swjg1P pic.twitter.com/hUKpePmvjP — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 18, 2018

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: