Kruz Newz: Barber Literally Throws Unhappy Customer Through Window of his Barbershop

When a New York man tried to argue with the barber over his haircut and threatened not to pay for it, he got thrown through the shop’s front window.  The victim was covered in blood and was taken to a hospital via ambulance.  Oddly no one knows the barber’s name or how to reach to him.

 

