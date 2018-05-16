Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Laurel or Yanny? What Word Do You Hear?

Jesse Salazar
0 reads
Leave a comment

This audio clip is going viral of a word that’s driving people mad! It’s basically the audio version of ‘is the dress gold and white or blue and black?’ debate.

So here’s the test. Play the clip below and see if you can hear the word “Laurel” or “Yanny.” Then simply send it to friends and family and have them do the same. I guarantee you there will be someone who swears they hear the opposite! Ready? Go!

If not knowing the answer will eventually drive you crazy, no worries…TMZ has gotten to the bottom of it. They talked to the guy who originally posted the audio who explained he and his friend were surfing vocabulary.com the other day (because that’s the new cool thing to do maybe?) and they came across this word they didn’t know. They wanted to hear the pronunciation, so he recorded the robotic pronunciation of it off his speakers. He says he heard “Laurel,” but his friend heard “Yanny” … and that’s where it started.

Audio experts have said the reason people hear different words is because everyone hears frequencies differently. They also told TMZ the crappy quality of the recording distorted the audio.

Wanna know what word they looked up? Click here!

audio , Clip , debate , Laurel , test , yanny

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Laurel or Yanny? What Word Do You Hear?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Portrait of a European brown hare (Lepus europaeus) with head sticking up from meadow in summer in Hesse, Germany
Laurel or Yanny? What Word Do You Hear?
 45 mins ago
05.16.18
25-Year-Old Hurricane Harvey Victim Becomes High School Basketball…
 5 hours ago
05.16.18
Hump Day Shmood: These Lit Dancers Prove Hips…
 5 hours ago
05.16.18
John Travolta Was Struggling Just a Liiil Bit…
 7 hours ago
05.16.18
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
#WordEyeHeard You Scared?? Drunk T.I. Arrested for Simple…
 8 hours ago
05.16.18
WATCH: The First Trailer For “Whitney” A New…
 8 hours ago
05.16.18
Bill Cosby On Trial On Three Aggravated Sexual Assault Charges
#WordEyeHeard Out On Bail: Bill Cosby’s Sentencing Set…
 9 hours ago
05.16.18
What Is Happening In This Recording – “Yanny”…
 11 hours ago
05.16.18
Zazie Beetz Reflects on Her Sober “Hit Blunt”…
 11 hours ago
05.16.18
Kanye West Reveals Potential Tracklists For Nas, Pusha…
 14 hours ago
05.16.18
French Montana Hosts Compound
French Montana Teases Two New ‘Fiyah’ Singles on…
 1 day ago
05.16.18
97.9 the beat logo 650x390
Dice Soho Feat. PnB Rock “Need More” [New…
 1 day ago
05.15.18
This Will Smith & Cardi B Mashup Could…
 1 day ago
05.15.18
Remix Please: 11 Of The Trillest “Make America…
 1 day ago
05.15.18
Step Ya Grammar Up: 8 Things We’ve All…
 1 day ago
05.15.18
Watch: CeeLo Green Is The Host Of His…
 1 day ago
05.15.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now