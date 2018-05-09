Ty Dolla Sign Drops New Song with 21 Savage and Announces Joint Project with Jeremih

Ty will be releasing the deluxe edition of his incredible album Beach House 3 this Friday, May 11th featuring 6 brand new songs, including ‘Pineapple’ with Gucci Mane & Quavo. To get us ready for the project, he gave us ‘Clout’ featuring 21 Savage.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1, Ty Dolla Sign also announced his joint project with Jeremih will also arrive in June. Ty revealed he did about 60 songs with Jeremih, but had to narrow them down for the project.

UPDATE "We got like 60 songs and we had to choose 13 or 14." – @tydollasign says he's got a collaborative album with @Jeremih and @_Hitmaka dropping next month. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IA3tXspSrx — Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) May 9, 2018

