Community
Home > Community > Beat In The Streets

Help Us Raise Money For Coppell Middle School West Choir Teacher Allison Hartzell Battling Oral Cancer!

Jazze
13 reads
Leave a comment
Cancer Symbol in a Research Laboratory

Source: mark wragg / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Coppell Middle School West is involved in a fundraiser for their choir teacher Allison Hartzell. She is a currently battling oral cancer and they are trying to help raise money for her very expensive treatment and also the Oral Cancer Foundation.   The Assistant Principal Bruce Hermans came up with a cool idea to help raise money! He decided to running a marathon in his home city of Green Bay and has set up two Go Fund Me pages – one called CowboysRun4Allison and the other PackersRun4Allison so that Cowboys and Packers fans can donate while supporting their team.   He plans to cross the finish line of the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon while wearing the jersey of winning fans’ team.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Cowboys fans we need you to show the Packers fans why we are the best team! Make a donation now and help save Allison’s life and fund research to save others.

Cowboys fans donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/cowboysrun4allison

Packers fans donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/packersrun4allison

May the best team win!!

https://thebeatdfw.com/3032358/you-wont-believe-how-this-kid-showed-his-loyalty-after-his-friend-was-diagnosed-with-cancer/

11 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer

Continue reading Help Us Raise Money For Coppell Middle School West Choir Teacher Allison Hartzell Battling Oral Cancer!

11 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: Jazzeradiochica

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mark Ruffalo REALLY Spoiled The Infinity War Ending…
 4 hours ago
05.02.18
Vagina Pants Could Be Coming To A Store…
 5 hours ago
05.02.18
North Carolina Teen Pulls Off The Cutest Promposal…
 5 hours ago
05.02.18
She’s Back! Watch Lauryn Hill Remix Drake’s “Nice…
 6 hours ago
05.02.18
Yes: Lauryn Hill Takes Her Remixed Song Back…
 7 hours ago
05.02.18
#IfSlaveryWasAChoice Hashtag Trends Following Kanye West’s TMZ Rant
 9 hours ago
05.02.18
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - December 8, 2017
The ‘How Bout That’ girl has a new…
 20 hours ago
05.01.18
14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards
Nicki Minaj reveals date for Chun-Li Video 
 21 hours ago
05.01.18
Kanye West Gets Dragged Back To 1845 After…
 22 hours ago
05.01.18
Animals Have No Chill: Pelicans Crash A Graduation…
 22 hours ago
05.01.18
Is Marvel Better Than DC? This Dance Battle…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
Kanye’s Revealing Interview With Charlamagne Tha God Gets…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
Hol’ On Sis: Amber Rose & Other Celebs…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
17 photos
Atlanta’s Gangstress: These Sexy Photos Of Tommie Lee…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
Trapaholic: YBN Almighty Jay BEEN Let Us Know…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
NSYNC Reunites For A Revealing Game Of ‘Never…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now