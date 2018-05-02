Help Us Raise Money For Coppell Middle School West Choir Teacher Allison Hartzell Battling Oral Cancer!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Coppell Middle School West is involved in a fundraiser for their choir teacher Allison Hartzell. She is a currently battling oral cancer and they are trying to help raise money for her very expensive treatment and also the Oral Cancer Foundation. The Assistant Principal Bruce Hermans came up with a cool idea to help raise money! He decided to running a marathon in his home city of Green Bay and has set up two Go Fund Me pages – one called CowboysRun4Allison and the other PackersRun4Allison so that Cowboys and Packers fans can donate while supporting their team. He plans to cross the finish line of the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon while wearing the jersey of winning fans’ team.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Cowboys fans we need you to show the Packers fans why we are the best team! Make a donation now and help save Allison’s life and fund research to save others.

Cowboys fans donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/cowboysrun4allison

Packers fans donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/packersrun4allison

May the best team win!!

https://thebeatdfw.com/3032358/you-wont-believe-how-this-kid-showed-his-loyalty-after-his-friend-was-diagnosed-with-cancer/

11 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer 11 photos Launch gallery 11 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer 1. Sophia Vergara Source:Splash news 1 of 11 2. Angelina Jolie Source:Getty 2 of 11 3. Leah Still Source:Getty 3 of 11 4. Big Ang Source:Splash News 4 of 11 5. Hugh Jackman Source:Getty 5 of 11 6. Brandi Maxielle Source:Kass For The Brand Group 6 of 11 7. Robin Roberts Source:Getty 7 of 11 8. Stuart Scott Source:Getty 8 of 11 9. Giuliana Rancic Source:Getty 9 of 11 10. Taylor Swift’s mom, Andrea Swift. Source:Getty 10 of 11 11. Diem Brown Source:Splash News 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Help Us Raise Money For Coppell Middle School West Choir Teacher Allison Hartzell Battling Oral Cancer! 11 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: Jazzeradiochica