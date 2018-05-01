Childish Gambino’s Manager Says Record Label Initially Rejected Latest Album and “Redbone”

In an Interview with Me And The Gay Homie Podcast, Donald Glover’s Manager Fam Udeorji details how Gambino’s label initially rejected his 2017 album “Awaken My Love” which included the hit “Redbone”. Udeorji goes on to say that the record label did not support the project and even admitted to taking a “loss” by putting on several concerts in Joshua Tree, CA. It was thereafter due to the reception that the record label finally greenlit the release.

Check out the podcast below.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: