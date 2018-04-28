Veda Loca In The Morning
Oh Hell No! Latin Rapper Allegedly Killed & Dissolved New Friends In Acid

Veda Loca
Border Mexico - USA

Source: ullstein bild / Getty

It sounds like something straight out of a horror movie. Three film students went to film for a college project in the western Mexico city of Guadalajara. Well, That’s where they met up with up and coming rapper 24-year old Christian Omar Palma Gutierrez, a rapper who went by the name “Qba.” He had 50,000 followers on his social media accounts, and 670,000 views on his YouTube music videos who had built a YouTube channel with more than a half-million views based on songs describing an anguished, violent life of drugs and crime.

According to the Associated Press via Billboard, The students, who hoped one day to join the wave of Mexican directors who have swept the Oscars in recent years, instead stumbled into the hands of a drug gang that employed the aspiring rapper. Investigators say that his job, in this case, was to dump their bodies in sulfuric acid and dispose of the remains.

Read the full story here.

