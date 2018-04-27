Hot Mess: Kelis Talks About Violent Relationship With Nas

The ongoing custody struggle between Nas and Kelis is head-scratching to most people, but Kelis is finally speaking out about the alleged character of her ex-husband Nasir and she says she’s unfortunately always had to deal with similar behavior, even when they were “happily” married. Kelis sat for over an hour with Hollywood Unlocked, telling detailed stories of the extreme highs and “dark” twisted lows of their relationship, according to BOSSIP.

One unfortunate fight between the two, allegedly caused her and her son to be homeless. She claims she used tour money to put down a huge down-payment on an L.A. home for herself, Nas and their baby-to-be at the time, Knight. Nas had agreed to pay the mortgage. Fast forward, when Kelis took a break to be with her family and give birth, after allegedly enduring so much pain in the relationship, she came back to a foreclosure notice!

Nas ceased to pay on the house, telling her to “go f-ck herself”.

Read the full interview here.

