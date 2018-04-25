Entertainment News
The Gemini Chronicles: 24 Hours Of Kanye West Tweets Had Our Emotions Doing The Bounce

Can't wait till the commercial break.

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Kanye West had people’s emotions ALL over the place this week ever since he returned to Twitter. His tweets have some people wondering if he’s got a serious problem, or if he’s just being regular old Kanye.

For now, I’m just going to take the easy route and say it’s his Gemini-ness coming out…and boy is it coming out STRONG.

See what I mean?

Now I love my Gemini’s, but those flip sides can put you on an emotional roller coaster if you’re not careful. In one minute, Kanye will take you on the mountain high of a new album release date, and in another minute, he’ll dip you to the valley lows of Trump-land where “Make America Great” hats are now fashionable.

My soul is DRAINED.

Kanye made so many proclamations on Wednesday alone, we thought we’d start collecting everything he’s said, just so you can keep up.

In the words of Mo’Nique, “be brave enough” to swipe right for Kanye’s stand-out tweets, and “make it make sense!”

