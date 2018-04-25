Veda Loca In The Morning
Drake Designs Miami Senior HS Uniforms (Photos)

State Of Mind Assets

Source: iOne Creative Services / iOne Creative Services

While filming his “God’s Plan” video there in February, the Canadian rapper donated $25,000 to the school and promised to give the athletes new uniforms that he would design himself, according to EURWeb.com.

According to Drake’s Instagram Story showing off the new uniform designs, the rapper has delivered on his promise.

