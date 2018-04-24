Real J Cole Fans Be Like

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Jermaine Cole has the internet going coo coo for co co puffs. Have you heard the new album KOD to form your own opinion about it. According to social media entertainer SupremeDreams_1 he feels that J Cole did a great job for delivering a piece of art that personalized for the current culture trends. Press play and peep the leak.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: