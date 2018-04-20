Stevie J To Represent Himself In Child Support Case Against Joseline Hernandez

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’s star Stevie J is headed to court next week for his child support case against Joseline Hernandez.
Stevie J is now representing himself because his lawyer quit. Due to conflict of interest, Stevie’s attorney Adamma McKinnon filed legal documents last month requesting to be let off the case. A judge signed on it last week, leaving Stevie without representation.
Joseline sued Stevie in 2016 because she wanted to establish paternity and come to an agreement on child support. The two have done nothing but accuse each other of drugs and bad parenting. If Stevie doesn’t find a lawyer, it’s open season for Joseline!
Blog by: Jamaica Adams