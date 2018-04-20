Travis Scott Reportedly Files Countersuit Over Super Bowl Performance Cancellation

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Travis Scott has responded to the Minneapolis promoters that sued him for reportedly canceling on a scheduled Super Bowl weekend performance.

According to documents by People, Scott reportedly filed a countersuit claiming that the promoters with the entertainment events company PJAM, failed to set up travel arrangements for his appearance that weekend.

In the suit, Scott says that he didn’t receive a confirmed travel itinerary. He followed up two days before the event and there was still no confirmation. That is when he decided to cancel.

Scott’s lawyer, Howard E. King said, “In an obvious effort to shake Travis down and avoid the consequences of their breaches, they filed a spurious lawsuit while spreading specious falsehoods in the press. Rather than suing, these so-called promoters should have apologized and taken responsibility for their inability to provide the agreed-upon transportation.”

Scott is suing the promoters for breach of contract and the remainder of the $200K fee he is allegedly owed.

Blog by: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams

