Veda’s Hot Mess
Home > Veda’s Hot Mess

Travis Scott Reportedly Files Countersuit Over Super Bowl Performance Cancellation

Veda Loca
0 reads
Leave a comment
Travis Scott at the 2015 BET Hip-Hop Awards

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Splash

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Travis Scott has responded to the Minneapolis promoters that sued him for reportedly canceling on a scheduled Super Bowl weekend performance.

According to documents by People, Scott reportedly filed a countersuit claiming that the promoters with the entertainment events company PJAM, failed to set up travel arrangements for his appearance that weekend.

In the suit, Scott says that he didn’t receive a confirmed travel itinerary. He followed up two days before the event and there was still no confirmation. That is when he decided to cancel.

Scott’s lawyer, Howard E. King said, “In an obvious effort to shake Travis down and avoid the consequences of their breaches, they filed a spurious lawsuit while spreading specious falsehoods in the press. Rather than suing, these so-called promoters should have apologized and taken responsibility for their inability to provide the agreed-upon transportation.”

Scott is suing the promoters for breach of contract and the remainder of the $200K fee he is allegedly owed.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Blog by: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams

sued , super bowl , Travis Scott

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Travis Scott Reportedly Files Countersuit Over Super Bowl Performance Cancellation

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Freeform's 'Grown-ish' - Season One
Trevor Jackson Exclusive With Jesse Salazar [Audio Interview]
 2 hours ago
04.19.18
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B chops it up with Ellen about…
 4 hours ago
04.19.18
Hey Wendy, The Music World Won’t Tolerate Any…
 7 hours ago
04.19.18
Denzel Washington Is Back! Check Out The Trailer…
 7 hours ago
04.19.18
Tired Of Adulting? Let’s Take A Moment To…
 8 hours ago
04.19.18
A Hilarious History Of Kanye West And Charlamagne…
 8 hours ago
04.19.18
Bars: Letitia Wright Freestyles Against Black Thought &…
 9 hours ago
04.19.18
Jacquees’ Feet Have The Internet Hitting WebMD For…
 11 hours ago
04.19.18
Jumping The Broom! Toni Braxton Wants A Great…
 11 hours ago
04.19.18
Nipsey Hussle
Nipsey Hussle Is Going On Tour…‘Victory Lap’ Coming…
 13 hours ago
04.19.18
Wow: Drake’s ‘Nice For What’ Video Inspired A…
 1 day ago
04.18.18
This Hilarious Wedding Video Perfectly Describes Black Families
 1 day ago
04.18.18
Eesh: Bhad Bhabie Had Harsh Words For Nicki…
 1 day ago
04.18.18
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Offset & Metro Boomin bring their ‘Ric Flair…
 1 day ago
04.18.18
BET AWARDS '14 - Radio Broadcast Center - Day 1
Rae Sremmurd Feat. Travi$ Scott “Close” [New Music]
 1 day ago
04.18.18
8 Really Rude & Annoying Questions You Should…
 1 day ago
04.18.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now