Southwest Makes Emergency Landing, 1 Passenger Dead

Veda Loca
Sadly, one person lost their life earlier this week on a Southwest Airlines flight from New York to Dallas after the engine exploded midair.

The engine of a plane exploding midair, called for an emergency landing in Philadelphia. The fire department found a fuel leak and a fire in one of the aircraft’s two engines.

According to The New York Times, the nature of the failure is still unclear , but the National Transportation Safety Board said they, “do know that parts came off the engine”. This incident is still being classified as an engine failure”.

At least seven people were reportedly treated for minor injuries and one person is confirmed dead. Passenger Marty Martinez said the plane, “felt like it was free-falling for 10 or 15 minutes. Once that window exploded and to see the flight attendants crying, we knew something was really bad”.

Southwest’s chief executive Gary Kelly said in a video, “this is a sad day. On behalf of the entire Southwest family I want to extend my deepest sympathies for the family and the loved ones of our deceased customer”.

 

Blog by: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams

