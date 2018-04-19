Lauryn Hill Announces New Tour To Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of ‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

If you’re a Lauryn Hill fan, then you’ll be excited to hear that she is returning to the road this summer!

According to Billboard, Lauryn Hill will be performing ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ in full to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her hit 1998 album. This hit 1998 album was her first and only studio album.

The tour is scheduled to begin July 5TH at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia. Check out the full itinerary below:

7/5- Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/8- Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

7/11- Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

7/13- Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier

7/15- Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach

7/18- Toronto, Ontario @Budweiser Stage

7/20- Sterling Height, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

7/22- Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

7/25- Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/26- Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

7/29- St. Petersburg, FL @ Al Lang Stadium

7/31- Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

8/2- Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

8/3- Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheatre

8/5- Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

8/7- Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas

8/8- Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

8/9- San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

9/12- Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

9/14- Burnaby, British Columbia @ Deer Lake Park

9/15- Kent, WA @ ShoWare Center

9/20- Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/22- Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

9/24- Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre

9/26- Morrison, CO @ Red Rock Amphitheatre

9/29- Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

9/30- Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/3- New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

10/5- St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams

