Beyonce Will Donate $100K To 4 HBCUs

I’m sure we’ve all heard and seen Beyoncé’s killer performance at Coachella this past weekend. Word on the street is… Beyoncé will be donating $100K to 4 Historically Black Colleges and Universities!
According to TIME, through Beyoncé’s #BEYGOOD initiative, Beyoncé plans to give away $25K to:
#TuskegeeUniversity, #XavierUniversityofLouisiana, #WilberforceUniversity and #BethuneCookmanUniversity
Beyoncé will be giving back in a major way! We appreciate you Queen Bey.
Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams
