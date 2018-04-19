Veda’s Hot Mess
Beyonce Will Donate $100K To 4 HBCUs

Veda Loca
Celebrity Arrivals at TIDAL X: 1015 concert in Brooklyn: Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, T.I., Emeli Sande

Source: Getty

I’m sure we’ve all heard and seen Beyoncé’s killer performance at Coachella this past weekend. Word on the street is… Beyoncé will be donating $100K to 4 Historically Black Colleges and Universities!

According to TIME, through Beyoncé’s #BEYGOOD initiative, Beyoncé plans to give away $25K to:

#TuskegeeUniversity, #XavierUniversityofLouisiana, #WilberforceUniversity and #BethuneCookmanUniversity

Beyoncé will be giving back in a major way! We appreciate you Queen Bey.

 

Beyonce’s Historic Coachella Performance In Photos

Beyonce’s Historic Coachella Performance In Photos

Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams

Beyonce , coachella , Donate , HBCU

