Beyonce Will Donate $100K To 4 HBCUs

I’m sure we’ve all heard and seen Beyoncé’s killer performance at Coachella this past weekend. Word on the street is… Beyoncé will be donating $100K to 4 Historically Black Colleges and Universities!

According to TIME, through Beyoncé’s #BEYGOOD initiative, Beyoncé plans to give away $25K to:

#TuskegeeUniversity, #XavierUniversityofLouisiana, #WilberforceUniversity and #BethuneCookmanUniversity

Beyoncé will be giving back in a major way! We appreciate you Queen Bey.

Beyonce plans to donate $100,000 to four historically black universities through her BeyGOOD initiative https://t.co/EAZCnpttKM pic.twitter.com/pBhD1l5DfX — billboard (@billboard) April 19, 2018

Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams