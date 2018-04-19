Kodak Black To Be Released From Jail In Six Months

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to a South Florida news station, Channel 10 News, Kodak Black will be released as early as October of this year.

The rapper caught a huge break after 3 of his 7 charges from January’s arrest have officially been dropped. After court earlier this week, the judge ruling over his case sentenced Kodak to 364 days in jail- with time served.

Kodak has been in jail since January 18th. If he maintains good behavior, he can be serving just 6 more months. Great news for Kodak and his family. In addition, Kodak will also be off of probation and free to move on with his life without court supervision. God is good!

Kodak Black Gets all his Gun charges dropped and will serve 6 months in jail then be off Probation!: https://t.co/afsvANdVKg via — WAVEYLEAK$ (@WavyLeaksMusic) April 19, 2018

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams

Also On 97.9 The Beat: