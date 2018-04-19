Kodak Black To Be Released From Jail In Six Months

0 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
According to a South Florida news station, Channel 10 News, Kodak Black will be released as early as October of this year.
The rapper caught a huge break after 3 of his 7 charges from January’s arrest have officially been dropped. After court earlier this week, the judge ruling over his case sentenced Kodak to 364 days in jail- with time served.
Kodak has been in jail since January 18th. If he maintains good behavior, he can be serving just 6 more months. Great news for Kodak and his family. In addition, Kodak will also be off of probation and free to move on with his life without court supervision. God is good!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 893 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 634 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 785 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 896 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 827 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 758 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 539 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 5710 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 9011 of 16
12. James Cotton, 8112 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 6013 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 7314 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 7615 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4316 of 16
comments – add yours