Kodak Black To Be Released From Jail In Six Months

Veda Loca
Nick Cannon's Wild N Out Live Tour

Source: Gerardo Mora / Getty

According to a South Florida news station, Channel 10 News, Kodak Black will be released as early as October of this year.

The rapper caught a huge break after 3 of his 7 charges from January’s arrest have officially been dropped. After court earlier this week, the judge ruling over his case sentenced Kodak to 364 days in jail- with time served.

Kodak has been in jail since January 18th. If he maintains good behavior, he can be serving just 6 more months. Great news for Kodak and his family. In addition, Kodak will also be off of probation and free to move on with his life without court supervision. God is good!

 

Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams

photos