Idris Elba To Star In New Netflix Series ‘Turn Up Charlie’

Actor Idris Elba will be starring in a new Netflix series called ‘Turn Up Charlie’ that he created. The first eight episodes will air on Netflix.

The British actor will take the lead role in the Netflix comedy show. Each episode is said to be 30-minutes long. The series is co-created by Idris Elba himself along with produced by Gary Reich. ‘Turn Up Charlie’ will be directed by Tristram Shapeero and Matt Lipsey.

Elba plays the main character, Charlie, who is an eternal bachelor who is a struggling DJ that reluctantly ends up babysitting the lively daughter of his famous best friend.

Elba is also a DJ in real life too! How cool is that…

Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn Up Charlie’ https://t.co/SK3sfZvNnF — Michigan Chronicle (@MIChronicle) April 19, 2018

Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams