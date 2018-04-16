Ju Heardddd: Drake Announces New Album Title And It Sounds Pretty Familiar

After teasing us with bangers like “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What”, it’s safe to say that a Drake album is way overdue! Amirite?

On Monday, Drizzy took to IG to announce the album in the most subtly, obvious, Drakey Drake way possible.

📀 JUNE 2018 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Apr 16, 2018 at 11:37am PDT

Reports are already claiming that his upcoming album, Scorpion, will be eligible to go gold upon its release. *Cues God’s Plan*

But why does the title sound so familiar? Probably because Eve‘s sophomore album had went by the same name.

But the real question is, do we want the 6 God’s new album to give us efficient, hardcore bars Drizzy? Or do we want the R&B, Champagne Papi Drake this time around?

Drake better sing his ass off on this album. Ion want no rap songs fr fr. — Nunn Greater♏️ (@AyeNiyaaaaa) April 16, 2018

I need a double disc Drake album, one full of bars, the other full of melodies and duets @Drake — . (@SternesDDD) April 16, 2018

Facts!! I want an album with all bars for the non believers lol — Ismail (@ismailkawon) April 16, 2018

It’s officially Scorpion season. Y’all ready?

