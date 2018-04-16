Wendy Williams Shows No Sympathy For Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Allegations

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
We all know Wendy Williams always keeps it real and speaks her mind. Williams isn’t showing any sympathy for the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal or for Khloe Kardashian.
The recent cheating allegations of Tristan Thompson on then pregnant Khloe Kardashian has been in the headlines ever since. During Williams show in the “Hot Topic” segment, she notes how she “felt bad for Khloe at first, until I realized, wait a minute. Wasn’t Tristan expecting a baby with his girlfriend Jordan Craig?” She continues on to admit that “the only person I feel bad for is the baby. I don’t feel bad for Khloe. Khloe, you knew you pulled up on him that he had a girlfriend named Jordy Craig and Jordy was 5 months pregnant”.
“By the way, sidebar, just a little note to women out there, when you’re dating and you know a guy is expecting a baby with a woman, here’s the thing. It might be over but the fact is- and only people who have babies know- when a baby enters the world, everyone goes to mush”, talk show host reveals. She finishes with, “Khloe, you jumped in some mess you didn’t need to be involved with from the beginning”.
I have to agree with Wendy on that one!
Blog by: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams