Wendy Williams Shows No Sympathy For Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Allegations

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

We all know Wendy Williams always keeps it real and speaks her mind. Williams isn’t showing any sympathy for the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal or for Khloe Kardashian.

The recent cheating allegations of Tristan Thompson on then pregnant Khloe Kardashian has been in the headlines ever since. During Williams show in the “Hot Topic” segment, she notes how she “felt bad for Khloe at first, until I realized, wait a minute. Wasn’t Tristan expecting a baby with his girlfriend Jordan Craig?” She continues on to admit that “the only person I feel bad for is the baby. I don’t feel bad for Khloe. Khloe, you knew you pulled up on him that he had a girlfriend named Jordy Craig and Jordy was 5 months pregnant”.

“By the way, sidebar, just a little note to women out there, when you’re dating and you know a guy is expecting a baby with a woman, here’s the thing. It might be over but the fact is- and only people who have babies know- when a baby enters the world, everyone goes to mush”, talk show host reveals. She finishes with, “Khloe, you jumped in some mess you didn’t need to be involved with from the beginning”.

I have to agree with Wendy on that one!

Wendy Williams Hot Topics Clowns Nicki Minaj & Suggest Tristan Not Allowed To Kardashian Birth [Video] https://t.co/Dgu6IkHsry — Kacey Langdon (@kaceytwerk) April 15, 2018

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Wendy Williams’ HSN Holiday Line 14 photos Launch gallery Wendy Williams’ HSN Holiday Line 1. Wendy Williams Crepe Blouse with Bow- $49.90 1 of 14 2. Wendy Williams Sequin Wrap Dress with Tie- $59 2 of 14 3. Wendy Williams Sweater Dress- $69.90 3 of 14 4. 14497916121377 4 of 14 5. Wendy Williams Striped Pencil Skirt- $59.90 5 of 14 6. Wendy Williams Crew Neck Striped Sweater- $59.90 6 of 14 7. Wendy Williams “Leah” Mesh Pencil Skirt- $59.90 7 of 14 8. Wendy Williams Sweater Dress- $69.90 8 of 14 9. Wendy Williams Cowl Neck Striped Pullover Top- $49.90 9 of 14 10. Wendy Williams “Love/Hate” Necklace- $39.90 10 of 14 11. Wendy Williams “Love” Stud Earrings- $39.90 11 of 14 12. Wendy Williams “Love/Hate” Necklace- $49.90 12 of 14 13. Wendy Williams Sequin Romper- $99 13 of 14 14. Wendy Williams Sequin Jogger Pant- $90 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading Wendy Williams Shows No Sympathy For Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Allegations Wendy Williams’ HSN Holiday Line

Blog by: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams