Veda’s Hot Mess
Home > Veda’s Hot Mess

Dallas Cowboys Release WR Dez Bryant

Veda Loca
0 reads
Leave a comment
Mac Engel: Dez Bryant should not take a pay cut

Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

The Dallas Cowboys release Dez Bryant on Friday after playing eight seasons with under the team. The reason for his release is that Bryant was not living up to the $70 million, five-year contract he signed after leading the NFL with 16 touchdowns receiving in 2014.

Bryant still had two more years left in his contract with a base salary of $12.5 million per season. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones stated, “This was not an easy decision. It was made based upon doing what we believe is the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys. We arrived at this crossroad collectively with input from several voices within the organization . Ultimately we determined it was time to go in a new direction”.

Bryant,29, sent multiple tweets addressing Dallas Cowboys fans after he met with Jerry Jones at the team’s headquarters.

Bryant says,” Cowboy nation I need you to know this wasn’t my decision… I will always love y’all… forever Dallas in my heart”. He also tweeted “let’s start the process” referring to free agency.

Jones continues on to say, “As an organization we hold Dez Bryant in the highest regard, and we are grateful for his passion, spirit and contributions to this team for the past eight years. He will always be a valued member of our family. Dez and I share a personal and professional relationship that is very strong, and he is one of just a handful of players with whom I have become that close to over the past 30 years”.

We love you Dez! Never forget…

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp 2017 [Photo Gallery]

43 photos Launch gallery

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp 2017 [Photo Gallery]

Continue reading Dallas Cowboys Release WR Dez Bryant

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp 2017 [Photo Gallery]

Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams

Cowboys , DALLAS COWBOYS , Dez Bryant , Jerry Jones , nfl

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-CRIME-INTERNET-SEX-TRAFFICKING
Say Goodbye To Backpage.com, Feds Have Seized It
 6 hours ago
04.13.18
Friday Shmood: ‘Nice For What’ Has The Gram…
 7 hours ago
04.13.18
September Is Cancelled: Taylor Swift Is Getting Dragged…
 7 hours ago
04.13.18
Jay Pharoah Is Sick Of Y’all Asking Him…
 8 hours ago
04.13.18
Check Please: Man Mails Woman A Bill For…
 8 hours ago
04.13.18
What’s Really Good: Nicki Minaj Sends Shots At…
 8 hours ago
04.13.18
Watch Denzel Washington Spit Some Cardi B Bars
 8 hours ago
04.13.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Pope Blows The Lid Off…
 8 hours ago
04.13.18
LOL: Teen Couldn’t Finish His Exam Without Blasting…
 23 hours ago
04.12.18
2008 BET AWARDS IN LOS ANGELES
Checkout the Trailer for ‘Ocean’s 8’ Starring Rihanna
 24 hours ago
04.12.18
#DanceWithJanet Has Janet Jackson Looking For The Next…
 1 day ago
04.12.18
Beach Babe: Photos Of Karrueche Pulling Out Her…
 1 day ago
04.12.18
These 8 And 10-Year-Old Sisters Are Hair Braiding…
 1 day ago
04.12.18
All Tea, All Shade: Nicki Drags Everyone On…
 1 day ago
04.12.18
Khloe Kardashian Finally Gives Birth To A Baby…
 1 day ago
04.12.18
2015 mtvU Woodie Awards And Music Festival
Rae Sremmurd “Guatemala” [New Music]
 1 day ago
04.12.18
photos