Dallas Cowboys Release WR Dez Bryant

The Dallas Cowboys release Dez Bryant on Friday after playing eight seasons with under the team. The reason for his release is that Bryant was not living up to the $70 million, five-year contract he signed after leading the NFL with 16 touchdowns receiving in 2014.
Bryant still had two more years left in his contract with a base salary of $12.5 million per season. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones stated, “This was not an easy decision. It was made based upon doing what we believe is the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys. We arrived at this crossroad collectively with input from several voices within the organization . Ultimately we determined it was time to go in a new direction”.
Bryant,29, sent multiple tweets addressing Dallas Cowboys fans after he met with Jerry Jones at the team’s headquarters.
Bryant says,” Cowboy nation I need you to know this wasn’t my decision… I will always love y’all… forever Dallas in my heart”. He also tweeted “let’s start the process” referring to free agency.
Jones continues on to say, “As an organization we hold Dez Bryant in the highest regard, and we are grateful for his passion, spirit and contributions to this team for the past eight years. He will always be a valued member of our family. Dez and I share a personal and professional relationship that is very strong, and he is one of just a handful of players with whom I have become that close to over the past 30 years”.
We love you Dez!
