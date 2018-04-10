Rich The Kid

Rich The Kid

Photo by Rich The Kid

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Rich The Kid Performs “Plug Walk” on ‘The Tonight Show’

djkayotik979
4 reads
Leave a comment
Philipp Plein - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: JP Yim / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
 

Rich The Kid made his television debut and performed his hit single “Plug Walk” alongside The Roots on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The World Is Yours in stores now.

 
jimmy fallon , rich the kid , the tonight show

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Rich The Kid Performs “Plug Walk” on ‘The Tonight Show’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos