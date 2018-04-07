Veda’s Hot Mess
Home > Veda’s Hot Mess

‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Sheree Whitfield Gets Fired From Show

Veda Loca
11 reads
Leave a comment
'The Art Of Organized Noize' Private Screening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sheree Whitfield is said to have been fired from ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ after siding with former ‘Housewife’ Kim Zolciak.

If you watch the reality TV show, you know how shady this group of women can be. Sheree Whitfield is claimed to being fired because she decided to side with Kim Zolciak. The shows leading ladies have a feud with Kim and now that Sheree has chosen a side, she gets the boot too.

Sheree was fired before when she got complaints from fans on the 4th season of the show.

‘Real Housewife’ Porsha Williams went on social media to say:

‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ TV show is currently on its 10th season. The show comes on Bravo TV, Sunday 8/7 PM CT. You don’t want to miss these ladies in action.

 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

 

 

Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams

Fired , Real Housewives Of Atlanta , RHOA , sheree whitfield

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Queens Only: Issa, Tracee, Tiffany & More Conquer…
 17 hours ago
04.06.18
Bodak Panther: Cardi B & Chadwick Boseman Are…
 18 hours ago
04.06.18
Cardi B Says She Has No Problem With…
 20 hours ago
04.06.18
ICYMI: ‘Get Out’ Star Daniel Kaluuya Compares Racism…
 21 hours ago
04.06.18
April Flix: Preview ‘Blockers,’ ‘A Quiet Place’ &…
 21 hours ago
04.06.18
Must-Stream: 5 Gems From JAY-Z’s Netflix Interview With…
 22 hours ago
04.06.18
Big Sean And Fabolous Perform On Hip Hop Nation At SiriusXM Studios
Halsey “Alone” featuring Big Sean & Stefflon Don [New…
 23 hours ago
04.06.18
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B & Chadwick Boseman get us ready…
 1 day ago
04.06.18
Can You Keep Up? New #CR7AfroChallenge Tests The…
 1 day ago
04.06.18
Flashback Footage: There Was Actually A Time When…
 1 day ago
04.06.18
This Is How You Ruin A Mother’s Gender…
 1 day ago
04.06.18
John Krasinski Is Completely Honored By The Jordan…
 1 day ago
04.06.18
If You Didn’t Love Me Before The Glow…
 1 day ago
04.06.18
Piece To The Sky: Trump’s “Hair” Tries To…
 1 day ago
04.06.18
SMH: Lorde Was Almost Destroyed For Something She…
 1 day ago
04.06.18
Woah! This Jenga Sensei Just Executed An Impossible…
 1 day ago
04.06.18
photos