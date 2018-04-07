‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Sheree Whitfield Gets Fired From Show

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sheree Whitfield is said to have been fired from ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ after siding with former ‘Housewife’ Kim Zolciak.

If you watch the reality TV show, you know how shady this group of women can be. Sheree Whitfield is claimed to being fired because she decided to side with Kim Zolciak. The shows leading ladies have a feud with Kim and now that Sheree has chosen a side, she gets the boot too.

Sheree was fired before when she got complaints from fans on the 4th season of the show.

‘Real Housewife’ Porsha Williams went on social media to say:

Karma 🍑 — Porsha Williams (@Porsha4real) April 6, 2018

‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ TV show is currently on its 10th season. The show comes on Bravo TV, Sunday 8/7 PM CT. You don’t want to miss these ladies in action.

Real Housewives of Atlanta| Sheree Whitefield Has Been Fired….. AGAIN!!!!: https://t.co/Iusdy8WVm8 via @YouTube — I_Am_Beautiful_Soul (@beautifulsoul40) April 7, 2018

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams