Kendra Wilkinson And Hank Baskett Are Filing For Divorce

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

After 9 years, Kendra Wilkinson is filing for divorce from husband Hank Baskett.

According to TMZ and legal documents, Kendra filed for divorce on Friday, April 6. Kendra went on social media posting a picture of them together with a long, touchy paragraph. This post stated that “Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man.” Also, she went on to talk about how she was heartbroken and she believed their relationship was a forever thing. She closes out the paragraph post with, “Thank You Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed”.

“She’s been really unhappy and felt uncomfortable in the marriage and they have been fighting a lot”. source from Us Weekly.

Baskett and Wilkinson tied the knot in a ceremony at the Playboy Mansion in 2009. Unfortunately, some couples grow a part and split due to a lot of reasons that we do not know. I wish you all both the best.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Kylie Jenner & Kendra Wilkinson Get Photo Bombed By Kris Jenner (PHOTOS) 5 photos Launch gallery Kylie Jenner & Kendra Wilkinson Get Photo Bombed By Kris Jenner (PHOTOS) 1. 1. Kris Jenner photobombs a posed picture of Kendra Wilkinson and Kylie Jenner at Fashion's Night Out at the Beverly Center in Beverly Hills. || Photo Credit: Splash 1 of 5 2. 2. Kris Jenner photobombs a posed picture of Kendra Wilkinson and Kylie Jenner at Fashion's Night Out at the Beverly Center in Beverly Hills. || Photo Credit: Splash 2 of 5 3. 3. Kris Jenner photobombs a posed picture of Kendra Wilkinson and Kylie Jenner at Fashion's Night Out at the Beverly Center in Beverly Hills. || Photo Credit: Splash 3 of 5 4. 4. Kris Jenner photobombs a posed picture of Kendra Wilkinson and Kylie Jenner at Fashion's Night Out at the Beverly Center in Beverly Hills. || Photo Credit: Splash 4 of 5 5. 5. Kris Jenner photobombs a posed picture of Kendra Wilkinson and Kylie Jenner at Fashion's Night Out at the Beverly Center in Beverly Hills. || Photo Credit: Splash 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading Kylie Jenner & Kendra Wilkinson Get Photo Bombed By Kris Jenner (PHOTOS) Kylie Jenner & Kendra Wilkinson Get Photo Bombed By Kris Jenner (PHOTOS)

Bog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams