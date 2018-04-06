Veda’s Hot Mess
Home > Veda’s Hot Mess

Lorde Offends Many For Bathtub Post With Whitney Houston Lyrics

Veda Loca
2 reads
Leave a comment
Lorde Performs At Brighton Centre

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Singer Lorde posts a risky picture of a bathtub with Whitney Houston lyrics- unknowingly of the picture resemblance with Houston’s death.

Lorde posted a picture of her bathtub Thursday evening with the following caption: “And iii will always love you”. Those lyrics were from Whitney Houston’s famous songs from Dolly Parton’s “I will always love you’. Considering that Houston died in 2012 from drowning in a tub, Lorde has been in the hot seat ever since that post on social media.

Also, three years later from Houston’s death, Bobbi-Kristina Brown was also unresponsive in a bathtub. She remained in a coma for about six months until her death in 2015.

Social media users have been commenting under Lorde’s careless post calling it “disgusting”, etc. Lorde quickly went to social media with an apology: “Extremely, extremely poorly chosen quote. I’m so sorry for offending anyone- I hadn’t even put this together, I was just excited to take a bath. I’m an idiot. Love Whitney forever and ever. Sorry again”.

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

 

Lorde’s 14 Best Bitchy Resting Faces (PHOTOS)

14 photos Launch gallery

Lorde’s 14 Best Bitchy Resting Faces (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Lorde Offends Many For Bathtub Post With Whitney Houston Lyrics

Lorde’s 14 Best Bitchy Resting Faces (PHOTOS)

 

Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams

 

Lorde , whitney houston

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Black Panther’ Will End A 35 Year Public…
 3 hours ago
04.06.18
What’s In The Water? These Pregnant Celebrities Are…
 4 hours ago
04.06.18
Book Singings Will Almost Always End In A…
 4 hours ago
04.06.18
What Did Blue Ivy REALLY Say When Jay…
 5 hours ago
04.06.18
Which ‘Yodeling Walmart Kid’ Remake Is Your Favorite?
 21 hours ago
04.05.18
Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s Lawsuit Over Their Tupac…
 22 hours ago
04.05.18
Video Proof That Even In 2018, Parents Just…
 23 hours ago
04.05.18
Oh Snap! How Come No One Told Us…
 23 hours ago
04.05.18
Ladies, Would You Appreciate It If Bae Had…
 23 hours ago
04.05.18
a$ap rocky
A$AP Rocky Performs On ‘The Tonight Show’
 23 hours ago
04.05.18
Vampire Diaries: Pharrell Is Out Here Aging Like…
 23 hours ago
04.05.18
Dr. Evil’s Appearance On ‘Jimmy Fallon’ Might Be…
 24 hours ago
04.05.18
Mom Guzzles Down A Four Loko After Mistaking…
 1 day ago
04.05.18
The Feels: 10 Year Olds Respond To Heartbreak…
 1 day ago
04.05.18
Redbone For Real: This Is The Most Light…
 1 day ago
04.05.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie’s Health Takes A Plunge
 1 day ago
04.05.18
photos