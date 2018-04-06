Lorde Offends Many For Bathtub Post With Whitney Houston Lyrics

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Singer Lorde posts a risky picture of a bathtub with Whitney Houston lyrics- unknowingly of the picture resemblance with Houston’s death.

Lorde posted a picture of her bathtub Thursday evening with the following caption: “And iii will always love you”. Those lyrics were from Whitney Houston’s famous songs from Dolly Parton’s “I will always love you’. Considering that Houston died in 2012 from drowning in a tub, Lorde has been in the hot seat ever since that post on social media.

Also, three years later from Houston’s death, Bobbi-Kristina Brown was also unresponsive in a bathtub. She remained in a coma for about six months until her death in 2015.

Social media users have been commenting under Lorde’s careless post calling it “disgusting”, etc. Lorde quickly went to social media with an apology: “Extremely, extremely poorly chosen quote. I’m so sorry for offending anyone- I hadn’t even put this together, I was just excited to take a bath. I’m an idiot. Love Whitney forever and ever. Sorry again”.

Lorde apologizes for bathtub post with Whitney Houston lyrics: "Extremely extremely poor chosen… https://t.co/MWzGNYgDQM https://t.co/DavC4LstDc — News Channel NYC (@NewsChannelNYC) April 6, 2018

Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams