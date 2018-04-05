Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction

Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction

Odom is also hoping marijuana will be a profitable new business venture.

Danielle Jennings
Years of struggling with substance abuse and multiple rehab stays have plagued former NBA star Lamar Odom for years. However, lately he appears to be on a consistent road to recovery for his crack addiction, and he gives the credit to another drug—marijuana.

In an exclusive with PEOPLE, Lamar Odom gets candid about his intense struggles with crack cocaine addiction and surprisingly gives the credit to his last successful rehab stint to smoking marijuana while getting clean. He also opens up about his hopes to venture into the medical marijuana business to help others with health and wellness issues.

Lamar Odom has a new business venture. The former NBA star, who has battled a crack cocaine addiction, is investing in the marijuana business, he revealed in a new interview.

Odom, 38, said he found that marijuana was helpful in his treatment and recovery for substance abuse. “While going through rehab, I discovered certain strains that support wellness,” he said. “Friends, associates, and ex-teammates asked me what solutions I was using on my road back to recovery, and that’s when Rich Soil Organics was born.” “It’s a perfect time to offer these cannabis solutions to the public who may be going through similar body issues as I am,” he added.

Odom is expected to launch the line later this year in California. According to The Blast, Rich Soil Organics will cultivate “organically grown, pesticide-free cannabis,” and plan to roll out a line of products including flowers, concentrates, extracts and other CBD/THC infusions.

After his almost-fatal overdose while at a Nevada brothel back in 2015, Odom has strived to stay clean. While there have been public slip-ups since then, most notably him collapsing in a nightclub and photographed drinking, he has appeared to remain free of crack cocaine.

 

