DJ Kayotik
Home > DJ Kayotik

New Video: Eminem “Framed” – Explicit

djkayotik979
0 reads
Leave a comment
The 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Eminem drops his latest visual for his single “Framed”.  The violent lyrics coincidentally matches a murder scene in his horror flick. Taken from his recent LP, Revival, the gruesome visual finds him at the scene of a horrific murder and a mental hospital.

Eminem

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading New Video: Eminem “Framed” – Explicit

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos