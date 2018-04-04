Everything We Know About The Shooting At YouTube Headquarters

Everything We Know About The Shooting At YouTube Headquarters

The shooter is allegedly a woman, which is rare.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Reportedly, there was an active shooter at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California. Police allegedly received multiple calls around 12:46 p.m. PST about a shooting. Police arrived on scene at 12:48 p.m., according to CNN. There are still more details coming in, but here is what we know so far.

A 911 call was released, which appears to reveal the alleged suspect is a woman who’s been shot in the chest. CNN reported she is dead. In addition, women shooters are extremely rare. Listen to the 911 call below:

TMZ.com reports, “At least 37 people have been injured and transported to nearby hospitals.” See the video below of a SWAT team arriving.

KWCH reports, “Northern California’s Stanford Hospital says it has received four to five patients from a shooting at YouTube headquarters.” But Chief Ed Barberini confirmed four people were sent to this hospital and there is one person still inside YouTube headquarters who is believed to the be the female shooter. She may have died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

One YouTube employee said on Twitter there was a shooting, but he is safe.

However, minutes later, the YouTube employee’s Twitter account was hacked. No word if the hack was related to the shooting.

We will keep updated posted as more info surfaces.

Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.

photos