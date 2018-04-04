Veda’s Hot Mess
Jay-Z Gives Snoop Dogg And Eminem Credit

Veda Loca
Shawn 'Jay Z' Carter Makes Announcement On the Steps Of City Hall Downtown Los Angeles

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Jay-Z sat down to talk with David Letterman for his new Netflix program, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

Letterman’s discussion with Jay-Z begins streaming Friday. Letterman also have previous conversations with Barack Obama, George Clooney, and Malala Yousafzai on the new program.

“You can have a great voice, and you can just almost say anything,” Jay-Z says giving Snoop Dogg credit. “He can say ‘One, two three and to the four’. It’s like, ‘Oh, my God.’ It just sounds good, right?”

“Or, you can be someone like Eminem, just have amazing cadence, almost like the syncopation,” Jay-Z continues on to do an impression. “You almost become this percussion inside the music”.

“There’s multiple ways to be really good,” Jay-Z states. “Some people just have it all”.

 

Jay Z & Beyonce Are 'On The Run' In Jamaica

Jay Z & Beyonce Are 'On The Run' In Jamaica

Jay Z & Beyonce Are ‘On The Run’ In Jamaica

 

Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams

 

photos