Jay-Z Gives Snoop Dogg And Eminem Credit

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Jay-Z sat down to talk with David Letterman for his new Netflix program, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

Letterman’s discussion with Jay-Z begins streaming Friday. Letterman also have previous conversations with Barack Obama, George Clooney, and Malala Yousafzai on the new program.

“You can have a great voice, and you can just almost say anything,” Jay-Z says giving Snoop Dogg credit. “He can say ‘One, two three and to the four’. It’s like, ‘Oh, my God.’ It just sounds good, right?”

“Or, you can be someone like Eminem, just have amazing cadence, almost like the syncopation,” Jay-Z continues on to do an impression. “You almost become this percussion inside the music”.

“There’s multiple ways to be really good,” Jay-Z states. “Some people just have it all”.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams